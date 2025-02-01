John Calipari expects emotional Kentucky return, doesn't expect a standing ovation but cherishes lifelong memories

John Calipari previewed his first trip to Lexington as the Arkansas Razorbacks coach on Thursday. The coach said the he has used the six-day break to fully focus on the team and work on the areas that need improving. Nevertheless, the coach admitted that he will be taken by emotions when he returns to his former home.

Calipari also reminisced the time he spent leading the Kentucky Wildcats, sharing that he will try to work around his emotions by going through the Rupp Arena one day before the game on Feb. 1.

"There'll be some emotions now walking into Rupp Arena, there will be for me, you're not going to erase from my mind what we've done there and you can't erase history," Caliapri said (at 1:40).

"We walk in Friday night, so I get to run a little run-through in Rupp rup, we'll be in there Friday night, but I cherish my time there and so does Ellen and our family."

John Calipari also recounted the friendhsips and bond he has formed with people who will be rooting for Kentucky on Saturday. While he's content with that, he joked that he expects them to have atleast red socks to support him.

Calipari left the Wildcats last summer after caoching the program for 15 years. He felt that UK needed a new voice and identity, highlighting that the program is yet to see a deeper NCAA run than the second round since 2019.

Mark Pope loves the drama between John Calipari and Kentucky fans

While previewing Arkansas and John Calipari's visit to Kentucky, Mark Pope was asked about his thoughts on how the Wildcats fans should react.

While the coach didm't have a particular route for his program supporters, he said that he enjoys the heated intensity and appreciates that fans remain connected with the basketball team.

"I don't know that I have a lot of comment on it, I love the drama," Pope said (at 3:22) "It's Kentucky right, it follows us in everything we do, it's one of the beautiful things about getting a chance to play here and coach here and be associated with this program is we care.

"And people feel how much we care and so, they care to be interested. I love that people are interested in what's happening here and and it's always been that way and I assume it always will."

Kentucky will host the contest ranked 12th on the AP Poll, coming off a win against 8 Tennessee. John Calipari's crew will look to avoid falling ball in a losing streak, coming off a close defeat against Oklahoma.

