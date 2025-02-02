John Calipari scolds Arkansas players mid-interview for talking back to Kentucky fans

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari returned to a hostile Rupp Arena on Saturday evening after leaving the Kentucky Wildcats last year. Calipari was met with a wall of boos from the Wildcats fans but he had the last laugh as Razorbacks claimed a famous 89-79 win over the No. 12 Kentucky.

Calipari interrupted his postgame news conference to stop his players from exchanging words with Kentucky fans who kept needling the former Wildcats, including Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thierro, and D.J Wagner.

"Billy, stop it," John Calipari shouted at one of his players.

The former Kentucky players who followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas all performed well in the upset. Forward Adou Thiero managed 21.0 points on 50% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc and 8.0 rebounds. D. J Wagner tallied 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists while Zvonimir Ivisic finished the game with 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

During his postgame conference, Calipari revealed the key to his team's epic win at his former stomping ground.

"We played with more confidence because we played fearless," John Calipari said. "And I was coaching them that way. And so proud of them. Good win on the road. Hard game to win in this building. I've been here. So it's a hard game to win."

John Calipari demonstrates strong ties to Kentucky

John Calipari served as the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats for 15 years, leading the team to the 2012 national championship title before resigning last year. He was replaced by current coach, Mark Pope.

During his postgame news conference, Calipari demonstrated his close ties to the Wildcats.

"I've got to be honest with you, I looked up a couple of times and I thought we were losing because I kept looking at Kentucky instead of Arkansas," Calipari said. "I made it clear it was a privilege and an honor to coach here. We had 15 unbelievable years of a great run and support."

John Calipari built a legacy as one of the best producers of NBA-ready talents during his tenure as coach of the Kentucky Wildcats and accumulated a 410-123 record during the 15-year period accounting for the mixed reception that he received at the Rupp Arena on Saturday evening.

The win against his former team improved the Razorbacks record this season to 13-8 overall and 2-6 in Southeastern Conference play.

