"John Calipari and his seat will be super hot if they blow this game": NCAAB analyst drops bold predictions around Kentucky HC amid rough stretch

John Calipari, with six players from the Kentucky Wildcats, expected to be selected in the 2024 NBA draft, finds himself under scrutiny as the team's underperformance.

Twenty-three games into the 2023-24 NCAAB season, the Kentucky Wildcats hold a 16-7 record. They currently sit fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings and have dropped to the 22nd position in the national rankings.

Next up on their schedule are the Mississippi Rebels, as the Wildcats look to break a three-game losing streak at home inside the halls of the Rupp Arena. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports sees that the pressure of losing this upcoming game will be on John Calipari.

"This is a must-win of a game that you can possibly get in the middle of February for a power conference team," said Nortlander. "But John Calipari and his seat will be hot if they blow this game."

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats enter a critical phase entering March Madness

The Kentucky Wildcats have been projected to finish strong in the 2023-24 NCAAB season with the way the team has stacked up talent in their roster. As the team looks to position themselves in March Madness, they have lost three consecutive games at the Rupp Arena against the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

With only eight games left before the season's end, the Wildcats are seen by NCAAB analyst Matt Nortlander near to pushing the panic button.

"It is a four-alarm fire in Lexington at the moment because this team, in my estimation, has more talent and depth, the combination of those- but it is not a Final Four contender, it doesn't have a Top 120 defense in the country and three straight home losses has never happened in Rupp Arena which has been in existence for five decades," said Nortlander.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been having a hard time closing games, especially in their matches against the Florida Gators and Gonzaga Bulldogs. In their most recent matchup with Gonzaga, the team lost by only four points, 85-89. While the Wildcats' numbers are impressive, it is the defensive stops that they need to improve on, especially in the clutch.

In addition to the upcoming game against Ole Miss, the Wildcats are set to face formidable opponents such as the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and another showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers. All eyes are now on veteran coach John Calipari if he has a few more tricks on his sleeve to turn this around.