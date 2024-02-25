John Hugley IV injury: Latest on Sooners forward ahead of Oklahoma State matchup

John Hugley IV has notably grown to be an important player for the Oklahoma Sooners in his first season in the program. The power forward transferred to the Sooners from Pitt ahead of the 2023-24 college basketball season and has already made his mark on the team.

Hugley's noteworthy start to life at Oklahoma has been obstructed by his injury a few weeks ago against in-state rival Oklahoma State. His season ended with an injury in the previous year at Pitt and the story could repeat this season.

John Hugley IV injury update

John Hugley IV won't be available for Oklahoma in the Bedlam series against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The power forward suffered an injury in the reverse fixture earlier this month on Feb. 10, which required surgery.

Following his surgery, Hugley will miss some time out. The Sooners coach, Porter Moser, conveyed the information to Toby Rowland during his weekly coaches show on KREF.

“John went ahead and got the surgery on his meniscus,” Moser said on Thursday night. “(He’s) definitely out. … We’re keeping the door open that he’ll return.”

What happened to John Hugley IV?

Hugley suffered a knee injury in Oklahoma's 66-62 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 10. He didn't suit up for the Sooners in the game against Baylor and Kansas, and his absence was felt as the team lost both games.

Prior to the injury, Hugley had been a regular in the team as he’s participated in 24 games for Oklahoma, averaging 17.6 minutes per game. The teams will look to have him back as they hope to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament.

When will John Hugley IV return?

There's no timetable for Hugley’s return yet as the power forward continues to recover from his knee injury. The Sooners are looking to have him back this season, which will aid them in navigating their very last Big 12 Tournament participation.

Hugley is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. His field goal percentage is 54.8%, while his free throw percentage stands at 75.8%.