Johni Broome humbly reflects on Auburn destroying LSU after dropping 26pts and 16rebs: "I knew I had a terrible first half"

Johni Broome led the Auburn Tigers to defeat the LSU Tigers 87-74 on Wednesday to maintain its undefeated 7-0 SEC record. The forward posted 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks on 43.5% shooting for his second consecutive double-double.

However, the senior was critical of his first-half performance after the game, highlighting his struggles to score the ball before the break.

"I knew I had a terrible first half," he said to the Auburn Network. "That’s why basketball is a tale of two halves. I was able to bounce back. And my teammates were able to have my back."

Johni Broome scored only six points in the first half with 3 of 14 shooting. The veteran avoided rushing into his shots and focused on making plays around defenders.

"I was just taking my time and being a little more patient," he said. "Just being able to finish through contact.

Broome's struggles kept him from garnering an assist for the first time this season. Nevertheless, with teammates Chad Baker-Mazara, Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford taking control of Auburn's offense, the senior picked his spots to shoot 7 of 9 in the second half. All of his seven trips to the free throw line came in this stretch.

LSU's Cam Carter praises Johni Broome's impact on Auburn

The Auburn Tigers dominated the game since the start, relying on its experience, depth and physicality. LSU shot a commendable 47.1% from the field and was more efficient than AU from the 3-point line (36.4%).

Cam Carter, who led the home team with 24 points and six rebounds on 77.7% shooting, labeled Broome as the difference maker for the Tigers.

"They're a really talented team," he said. "Johni Broome did a lot of damage. That's probably the separator right there.”

Bruce Pearl also made things tough for LSU guards by constantly deploying double teams at them. This forced 15 first-half turnovers and 15 points off of them, giving Broome enough breathing room to find his touch in the second half.

Auburn (19-1, 7-0 SEC) will now play No. 23 Ole Miss on Saturday while LSU will play Texas.

