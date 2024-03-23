Johni Broome injury: What happened to the Auburn forward?

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, the 13th-seeded Yale Bulldogs won 76-73 against the fourth-seeded Auburn Tigers. However, Auburn forward Johni Broome ended the game on the floor clutching his knee.

In the ending sequence of the game, Auburn's Tre Donaldson had to intentionally miss a free throw with six seconds remaining and down two points. It worked as Broome was able to grab the offensive rebound and put up a shot attempt but hurt his right knee and remained on the ground for the remaining sequence of the game as the Tigers were unable to make a basket to force overtime or win the game.

In the loss, Johni Broome had an incredible game for the Auburn Tigers. He recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. However, there has been no update on his knee as of this writing.

Will Johni Broome return to the Auburn Tigers next season?

Johni Broome has a decision to make after winning the Southeastern Conference Championship and losing in the first round to the Yale Bulldogs. He has another year of eligibility and can return to the Auburn Tigers or officially declare for the 2024 NBA draft. While it would be interesting, the severity of this knee injury could significantly affect his decision.

Broome has been playing at an outstanding level this season for the Tigers as he appeared in 34 games and averaged 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game.

He shoots at a good rate with a 54.4/35.1/60.2 split.

However, it seems that he really wants to have a dominant run in March Madness, and if he suffered a knee injury, returning to college would allow him to prove the knee is 100% healthy and put some tape.