Johni Broome, Maxime Raynaud and more - Analysts list best remaining players in the NBA draft

The first round of the 2025 NBA draft has come and gone. Some things went as expected and others were big shocks. While media members have discussed everything that happened on draft night, there is not much time to linger on the events of Wednesday night. Day 2 of the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

After Day 1 of the draft concluded, a new episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" was released late on Wednesday. In the episode, the analysts discussed the best training players in the draft. Former NBA player and analyst Randolph Childress started the discussion by speaking about Stanford's Maxime Raynaud.

"Maxime Raynaud for me," Childress said (Timestamp 0:00). " I just think at this point you're talking about non-guaranteed money now and again, I said this last year, I think he was the best offensive seven footer in college basketball.

"I think he's a guy that you're gonna get on the second day and somebody's gonna pay him. He's gonna get guaranteed money and he can be a backup big for a good team. You can play him as your stretch big. Run your offense through him as a passer. He can stretch the floor."

When asked to mention another player who is among the best players available, Jeff Goodman mentioned Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming.

John Henson then continued the conversation, bringing up Auburn star Johni Broome.

"What about Johni Broome? Where's he going?" Henson asked.

Randolph then gave a cheeky response, indicating he does not think he will be drafted.

"He's not," Childress said.

Day 2 of the 2025 NBA draft begins on Thursday

The second round of the 2025 NBA draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Many top players are still on the board, including all of the ones mentioned by the hosts of "The Field of 68: After Dark."

Early on Thursday morning, after the first round concluded, CBS Sports released a second round mock draft. They had Rasheer Fleming as the first player off the board to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They then had Maxime Raynaud, who most of the podcast hosts agreed was the best player available, as the sixth player off the board to the Brooklyn Nets. Interestingly, despite Childress's criticism of Johni Broome, CBS Sports had him going to the Charlotte Hornets with the third pick in the second round.

