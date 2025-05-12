Johni Broome reacts as Auburn reminisces the 10th season under Bruce Pearl

Johni Broome played a crucial role in Auburn’s impressive NCAA run last season. The standout forward, therefore, had an emotional reaction to a video highlighting his performance during the 2024–25 campaign. The clip, which captured some of his best moments during the season, clearly struck a chord with Broome.

It was the 10th season with Bruce Pearl as head coach for the Tigers. The team won the SEC Conference (15-3), also reaching the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, making it one of the most successful seasons under the coach.

In the NCAA Tournament, they defeated Alabama State, Creighton, Michigan, and Michigan State, before falling to Florida in the national semifinals.

The Auburn men’s basketball Instagram account reminisced about the season on Monday by posting a video of Broome in action during a standout year for the forward.

“missing the season rn 😕,” the caption of the video read.

Johni Broome reacts as Auburn reminisce the 10th season under Bruce Pearl. Credit: IG/@auburnmbb

Broome reacted to the video with a single tear emoji in the comments, showing how much he misses the campaign for the Tigers.

Broome led the team with averages of 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 blocks, earning unanimous All-America honors, the SEC Player of the Year and the Sporting News Player of the Year awards.

However, the program faces a significant transition as Broome and fellow starters Chad Baker-Mazara, Denver Jones, Dylan Cardwell, and Miles Kelly depart, leaving Auburn to rebuild its starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Johni Broome looking to match Jabari Smith Jr.’s Auburn draft record

Broome is poised to become Auburn’s first first-round NBA Draft pick since Jabari Smith Jr. in 2022, following a historic season in which he set program records for total rebounds (389) and double-doubles (21). He also made NCAA history as the only college player ever to surpass 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds, and 400 blocks in his career.

Broome's dominant performances earned him a spot at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where he was joined by Tahaad Pettiford as the only two Auburn players to receive an invite.

The Combine began on May 11 and runs through May 18. On the other hand, the 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center in New York City.

