Johni Broome's mom, Julie speaks on anxious thoughts moments after son's injury scare vs Michigan State 

When Johni Broome landed awkwardly on his elbow during Auburn’s 70-64 win over Michigan State, the entire arena held its breath, and now his mom, Julie, has shared her emotions during the frightening moment.

Ad

The power forward attempted a block against Michigan State's Frankie Fidler, but came out of it worse off when he landed poorly on his elbow.

He immediately clutched his arm in pain, prompting Auburn’s medical staff to rush to his side. At that moment, cameras captured Julie in tears as she watched her son in visible distress.

Julie and Johni’s father, John, stepped down from the stands to check on their son, who made his way to the locker room for a further checkup.

Ad

Trending

Speaking after the game, Julie described her emotions at that moment.

"My heart just dropped," Julie said. "I ugly cried and all that. They just started pouring, I couldn't hold it back."

During games, Johni often makes gestures at his family, but this time he did not, further confirming Julie’s fears.

"I look at my son, and I see the grimace on his face," Julie said. "And he didn't give me a thumbs up."

Ad

"We've come this far, and now, is he not going to be able to play in the Final Four?" Julie said. "This is something he and his team have dreamed of all season long."

Fortunately, the injury was not as serious as first feared. Broome returned to the court with 5:29 remaining, to a loud cheer from the Tigers faithful. Despite having his elbow wrapped, he made a bucket from beyond the arc just a minute back in.

Ad

Johni Broome lauds his teammates for having his back

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

When the 22-year-old went off injured, the Tigers led 50-40. As the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, his absence was a major concern, particularly against a strong Michigan State side.

Ad

However, Broome’s teammates got the job done, and the power forward expressed gratitude after the game.

'It was a scary moment,' Broome said, referring to the moment he went down injured. 'I went down but my team had my back,’ he added.

Despite the injury, Broome finished the game with a dominant performance, recording a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Next in line is the Final Four matchup against the Florida Gators on April 5, and Broome is expected to be in the starting lineup for the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here