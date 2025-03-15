“Johni Broome’s smile is best part of this”: Fans hysterical as Bruce Pearl curses to compliment Auburn players

Johni Broome led with 23 points and 15 rebounds as Bruce Pearl's team outclassed Ole Miss 62-57 in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The Rebels faced a seven-point deficit at the break but evened up the score at 46 with 6:56 left on the game clock.

However, nine buckets by Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara, Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson helped Auburn hold off Mississippi. After the game, Pearl commended his team's caliber, marveling at the capabilities of his players. The coach also let an expletive slip as he passionately spoke about his roster.

"It's like I got big that can go out and guard guards, I got bigs that can go out there and guard guards and my guards aren't p*****s, they want go down there and ...," he said.

College hoops fans rushed to the comment section to react to Pearl's snippet, with some taking about Johni Broome’s reaction:

"He’s thinking how mad Bruce’s wife is going to be at him lol.," a fan wrote.

"You know things are getting out of hand when your hear that kind of laugh 😂," another user commented.

"Johni’s smile is the best part of this 😂," another fan added.

More fans joined in, reacting to the nature of Pearl's statement:

"Need a coach with fire who has his Chili hot, get Bruce Pearl @GopherMBB @DanBarreiroKFAN @Gaardsy," a user commented.

"Are we surprised.....it is Bruce Pearl. He has never been shy.," a fan wrote.

"I’m gonna need the same energy people were calling Saban out on game day for his language.," another user added.

What's next for Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl's Auburn?

After holding off Ole Miss on Thursday, Auburn will face Tennessee in the semi-final round of the SEC tournament. The last time the Tigers faced the Volunteers was in January, successfully winning a close contest 53-51 at home.

Johni Broome led in major statistical categories with 16 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. The forward will be equally instrumental in Friday's matchup at the Bridgestone Arena.

The Volunteers are coming off defeating Texas 83-72. The winning team from Auburn and Vols game will face either Florida or Alabama in the SEC finale. ESPN's matchup predictor currently gives the Tigers over a 60% chance of winning the contest.

