Johni Broome stats today - How did Auburn star fare in SEC Tournament quarterfinals vs Ole Miss

Johni Broome was at it again on Friday. The senior forward had a double-double and led the Auburn Tigers to a 62-57 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The win moved the Tigers into the semifinals, where they will face Tennessee on Saturday.

Ad

Johni Broome’s stats vs. Ole Miss

After being idle for the first two rounds of the conference tournament, Johni Broome and the Tigers responded against the Rebels. The forward led the team with 23 points and 15 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Broome shot 8-for-14 from the field and missed both shots from beyond the arc. He was also efficient at the free throw line, going 7-for-10 from the stripe.

Ad

Trending

Johni Broome ended up with a double-double against Ole Miss. - Source: Imagn

The Plant City, Florida native also made his mark on the defensive glass, getting 11 of his 15 rebounds on defense. He also had an assist and a steal while committing three turnovers. Broome also ended up with two personal fouls.

Ad

Johni Broome's season-to-date

Johni Broome has had a spectacular season and is considered one of the leading candidates for the Player of the Year Award, along with Duke forward Cooper Flagg. Broome is averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.8 minutes per game.

The forward has been a strong presence defensively as well, with 7.1 defensive rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He was coming off a five-rejection performance in the season finale against Alabama. The senior leads the SEC in blocks and rebounds and is fourth in scoring.

Ad

As far as efficiency goes, Broome is hitting 50.6% of his shots from the field and scoring at a 29.7% clip from beyond the arc. He's also scoring 61.6% of his free throws.

Auburn's season-to-date

Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss helps bring some needed confidence back to Bruce Pearl’s squad after losing back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Alabama to close out the regular season.

Now, they will face another tough matchup against Tennessee. The Tigers are likely to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament but would probably like to grab some momentum ahead of selection Sunday. Despite facing the toughest schedule in the nation, Auburn holds a 28-4 record and is still in play to win a very deep SEC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here