Johni Broome Stats Tonight: How did Auburn star fare vs Michigan in March Madness Sweet 16 (Mar. 28)

Johni Broome finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds, one assist and two steals to lift No. 1 Auburn (31-5) to a 78-65 win over No. 5 Michigan (27-8) in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 6-foot-10 forward was dominant from both sides of the court, making 9-for-21 shots, including 1-for-3 from the 3-point area, and 3-for-5 from free throws. He also provided solid defense on Michigan's twin towers, Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, as Auburn stormed to their third Elite Eight appearance in the team's history.

Johni Broome already had a double-double for the Tigers in the first half, tallying 10 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes. The fifth-year senior shot 4-for-10, including 1-for-2 from the 3-point area, and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line for the Bruce Pearl-coached team, who were up 30-29 over the Wolverines in the first 20 minutes.

The 6-foot-10 forward imposed his will in the second half, knocking down shots despite the presence of taller Michigan defenders. He also provided stability on defense in the six-minute stretch where Auburn orchestrated a 19-6 run that turned a 51-50 edge to a comfortable 70-56 cushion with 2:03 remaining.

Broome fouled out with 50 seconds left, but the Tigers were leading 74-62 when he committed his fifth foul.

Here are Johni Broome's final stats in Auburn's win over Michigan:

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Johni Broome 30 22 16 9-7 1 2 0 9-21 1-3 3-5 5 5

Denver Jones, Tahaad Pettiford step up to help Johni Broome and Auburn crush Michigan

Auburn guards Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford provided the help Johni Broome needed to lift the Auburn Tigers to a 13-point March Madness Sweet 16 beatdown of the Michigan Wolverines.

Fourth-year senior Jones tallied 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. He made Michigan pay with his perimeter sniping, making four of his seven attempts from the 3-point line and 7-for-13 overall.

Meanwhile, freshman Pettiford came off the bench to knock down 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 2-for-7 from the way downtown, and 4-for-5 from free throws. He also came up with three assists, one steal and one block for the Tigers, who made Michigan's interior defense pay by burying eight 3-pointers.

Auburn ruled the rebounding battle (48-33) and limited the Wolverines to 35.6% shooting. The Tigers had a 15-6 edge in assists and 9-8 in steals. Danny Wolf finished with 20 points, six rebounds and one assist while 7-foot-1 Vladislav Goldin was limited to 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Nimari Burnett added 10 for the Dusty May-coached team, who made the Sweet 16 after finishing last in the Big 10 Conference the previous season. Auburn moves on to the Elite Eight, where they will face No. 2 Michigan State (30-6), which outplayed No. 6 Ole Miss (24-12) 73-70.

