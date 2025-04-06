Johni Broome stats tonight: How did Auburn star perform vs Florida in Men's March Madness Final Four? (Apr. 5)

Auburn forward Johni Broome came up short once again in what could be his final season in college basketball. The 6-foot-10 senior was unable to guide Auburn (32-6) to the national final, as the Tigers fell to SEC rival Florida (35-4) in the Final Four on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Broome tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks for the Tigers, who led by as many as nine in the first half before falling victim to the Gators’ second-half surge. Florida’s rally flipped the momentum en route to its fourth national title game appearance and first in 18 years.

The fifth-year player made his presence felt early, scoring 12 points in the first half along with four rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Auburn held a 46-38 advantage at the break.

However, Broome was quiet in the final 15 minutes after hitting a jumper early in the second half. While he tallied two assists that helped preserve Auburn’s lead, his offensive presence faded. He missed two free throws with under two minutes left and the Tigers trailing 71-68.

He turned the ball over following an offensive rebound and committed two fouls in the last 37 seconds of the game that spelled doom for the Tigers, ending their NCAA Tournament run.

Here are Johni Broome's final stats in Auburn's Final Four game against Florida:

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Johni Broome 34 15 7 4-3 2 3 2 6-14 0-2 3-7 3 3

Johni Broome wins Karl Malone Award, finishes second in John Wooden Award voting

Johni Broome was named this year’s recipient of the Karl Malone Award. Before Auburn’s Final Four game against Florida, Broome was voted by the panel as the nation’s top power forward after leading the Tigers to the national semifinals.

The 6-foot-10 senior from Plant City, Florida, averaged 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks in 34 games this season for Bruce Pearl’s squad. He also finished second behind Duke standout Cooper Flagg in voting for the Wooden Award, earning 1,801 votes.

Earlier, Broome was named SEC Player of the Year for his standout performance in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference. He played five seasons with Morehead State and Auburn and averaged 16.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.7 apg and 2.5 bpg in 167 games, which included 162 starts.

Broome is a career 54.0% shooter from the field and hit 60.4% of his free throws. The power forward is expected to enter the NBA draft after the Final Four and could be selected as a top-15 pick.

