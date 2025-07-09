Jon Rothstein highlights how the UCLA Bruins "can be in contention to be a Top 10 team, all season long"  

Mike Cronin has been the coach of the UCLA Bruins for the past six seasons. As the team's coach, he has led them to four appearances in March Madness (there was no tournament held in 2020). This past season, the Bruins reached the second round of March Madness before they were eliminated by Tennessee.

Ad

It was a strong season for the Bruins after missing the tournament in 2023-24. However, there was a lot for the team to improve on, and analyst Jon Rothstein thinks they can be a much more competitive team in the Big Ten next season.

On Monday, Rothstein broke down his Big Ten power rankings before the season. He had the Bruins at No. 3 behind only Purdue and Michigan. He emphasized the team's upgrade at the point guard position as a reason he is so high on them and why they can be a top 10 team next year.

Ad

Trending

"UCLA is an interesting team," Rothstein said (Timestamp 9:10). "The Bruins last year won 23 games, advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament under Mick Cronin, returned over 55% of its scoring.

"But UCLA, we have to remember, last year had subpar point guard play. So what did Mick Cronin do? He went out and got an all-American caliber point guard in Donovan Dent from New Mexico."

Ad

Rothstein continued to break down the Bruins' situation for next year.

"Given the fact that UCLA won 23 games last year without a capable point guard, Dylan Andrews has since transferred to Boise State. And given the fact that UCLA is going to add a point guard who is among the top two or three at his position in the entire sport, Donovan Dent again has the chance to elevate UCLA to a different level."

Ad

Ad

UCLA brings in Donovan Dent to improve its point guard play

As analyst Jon Rothstein said, the biggest upgrade for the UCLA Bruins next season will be at the point guard position. Last year, the team had Dylan Andrews as its starting point guard. After a solid sophomore season, Andrews regressed and only averaged 6.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Andrews transferred to Boise State in the offseason.

Fortunately for the Bruins, they have brought in one of the best point guards in the nation, Donovan Dent. Dent is entering his senior season after playing for New Mexico the past three seasons. He is coming off a stellar season where he averaged 20.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 6.4 apg and 1.4 spg. Adding him should make the Bruins much more competitive next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here