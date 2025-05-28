Jon Rothstein picks surprise ACC team to rival Hubert Davis' UNC for third-best spot: "Don't know if North Carolina is going to be better"

Hubert Davis' North Carolina is likely to be in contention to win the ACC regular-season title next season. However, analyst Jon Rothstein believes that the Tar Heels will likely have to compete for the third-best spot in the ACC, behind Duke and Louisville.

Ad

In an episode released on YouTube's CBS Sports College Basketball channel on Tuesday, Rothstein said NC State might rival North Carolina to finish in the top three of the ACC standings next season.

"But NC State, with the addition of Darrion Williams, and I'm told there's gonna be more additions to Will Wade and the Wolfpack before they get going here for fall practice." Rothstein said (13:35). "You have to start looking at North Carolina and NC State as being contention for the third spot in the ACC.

Ad

Trending

"I'm a big Seth Trimble fan. Caleb Wilson's gonna be a tremendous one-and-done prospect. But I just don't know if North Carolina is going to be better than NC State next year."

Ad

NC State finished with a rather disappointing 12-19 record (5-15 in ACC) last season. However, the Wolfpack have added some talented players to their roster this offseason to potentially compete for major honors.

Apart from Williams and Wilson, NC State has also lured in Tre Holloman and Terrance Arceneaux from the transfer portal.

Hubert Davis' North Carolina crashed out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the Round of 64

North Carolina HC Hubert Davis - Source: Imagn

Hubert Davis' North Carolina finished the 2024-25 season with a 23-14 record. The Tar Heels qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a No. 11 seed and beat San Diego State in the First Four.

Ad

However, the Tar Heels' March Madness run ended with a 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the Round of 64.

Davis has been coaching at UNC since 2021 and has compiled a 101-45 record across four seasons. He led the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 2022 and won the ACC regular-season title in 2023-24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here