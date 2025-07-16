Jon Rothstein predicts Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance to "change things for Kentucky"

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes that Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance will be Kentucky's wild card this season.

Quaintance, who initially committed to the Wildcats but eventually played for Arizona State after former national champion coach John Calipari was fired from Lexington, is expected to be an important piece for Mark Pope's second season with Kentucky.

“To me, the real wildcard, the real guy that can change things for Kentucky this season is Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance,” said Rothstein in his preview of the SEC for CBS' "Inside College Basketball Now."

The college basketball expert projects Quaintance to play a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season once he returns from injury. The forward will play a major role in Kentucky's defense, which had some issues in the interior last season.

“I think, if you’re looking for a wild card, a player that could change Kentucky, a program that hopes every single year to go to a Final Four and have a chance to win a national championship? That player is Jayden Quaintance,” he added.

The 6-foot-9 power forward was having a great stint for the Sun Devils before he tore his ACL late in the regular season. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game, earning him Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team nods.

Jayden Quaintance focuses on the next step while recovering from injury

Kentucky Wildcats power forward Jayden Quaintance claims that he is focusing on the next step of his college basketball career while he is recovering from the surgery that repaired the ACL tear on his right knee.

Almost four months since undergoing the surgery, Quaintance said he is feeling better now and trusts the trainers and coaching staff on his path to recovery.

"They are invested in my future and what I can do to help here, so they’re not rushing me back," the five-star recruit said of Kentucky's trainers and coaching staff. "I try to look to the future and how I can improve, how I can be better. I never really was too sad. It was always, alright, what’s the next move? How do I get better?"

247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein expressed belief that Jayden Quaintance would bring consistent energy and aggression to Kentucky once he's given the clearance to play.

"Assuming he comes back healthy from his torn ACL, the bottom line is that Quaintance is a physically gifted big with extreme defensive playmaking ability and untapped offensive upside," Finkelstein said.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope is also looking forward to seeing Quaintance fully recovered and ready to bang with the opposition when he gets inside the lane. He pointed out that the incoming sophomore is just scratching the surface.

Pope believes the forward will regain his power and defensive tenacity as the next phase of his recovery rolls on.

