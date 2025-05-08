Jon Rothstein props up matchup between Rick Pitino's St. John's and Mark Pope's Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic

The 2025-26 NCAA season can't come soon enough for St. John's and Kentucky sports fans, as Rick Pitino and Mark Pope's teams lock horns in the CBS Sports Classic. Hoops insider Jon Rothstein hyped up the matchup between the two talented coaches in the latest episode of his podcast on CBS Sports College Basketball's YouTube channel.

All eyes will be on Pitino and Pope, who made history together at Kentucky in 1996 when they led the Wildcats to their sixth national championship. They will reunite on the basketball court on Dec. 20 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, this time as opposing coaches.

"I think you could make the case that the matchup between St. John's and Kentucky next season is the most highly anticipated game that we are going to see during the non-conference portion of the schedule," Rothstein said (Timestamp 40:32).

Rothstein explained why this showdown will be a must-watch for college basketball fans:

"You have two teams that are going to be in the top 11 or 12 to start the season. You have Rick Pitino at St. John's going against his former team in Kentucky. And not just going against his former team in Kentucky, but going against his former captain, Mark Pope, who was a part of that '96 team that was one of the best teams that I have seen in my lifetime."

Rothstein added that the St. John's Red Storm are a national brand once more and will take on a blue-blood program in Kentucky on a Saturday before Christmas.

"I think you can make the case that St John's-Kentucky will be the most highly anticipated non-conference game that we will see during the 25-26 season," Rothstein added (43:47).

Comparing Rick Pitino and Mark Pope's coaching records in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Big East Conference commissioner Val Ackerman (left) hands the championship trophy to St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino after they defeated the Creighton Bluejays. Photo: Imagn

Rick Pitino and Mark Pope will be eager to bounce back in the 2025-26 NCAA season after falling short in their respective bids to win this year's March Madness.

St. John's (31-5) lost to John Calipari's Arkansas in an upset in the second round, while Kentucky (24-12) suffered a 78-65 defeat to Tennessee in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Nevertheless, it was still a successful season for Pitino, who restored the Red Storm's former glory last season. St. John's won its first outright regular-season title since 1985 after finishing the Big East Conference with an 18-2 slate. The Red Storm followed that up with a title win in the Big East Tournament, their first since 2000.

Mark Pope, meanwhile, failed to win a trophy in his first year coaching Kentucky. Auburn won the SEC regular-season title, finishing five games ahead of fifth-placed Kentucky (10-8). The Wildcats also fell short in the SEC Tournament, losing 99-70 to Alabama in the quarterfinals.

