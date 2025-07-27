  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “Jon Scheyer over Coach K?”: College hoops fans react to ACC all 2020s team feat. Cooper Flagg, Paolo Banchero and more

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:51 GMT
College hoops fans react to ACC all 2020s team feat. Cooper Flagg, Paolo Banchero and more - Images source: Images via Imagn
A post featuring the ACC All-2020s basketball team sparked debate on social media as Jon Scheyer was listed in the First Team All-ACC ahead of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K. In an Instagram post from College Basketball Report on Saturday, Coach K was listed on the Second Team All-ACC.

Scheyer won two ACC tournaments (2023, 2025) and was the ACC regular season champion last season. Coach K won 13 ACC regular season titles, one in the 2020s (2022).

“All 2020s ACC Basketball Team 💪👀,” the caption read.
also-read-trending Trending

Fans seemed baffled by the decision, and they expressed their opinions on the list.

“Jon Scheyer over Coach K??” one fan commented.
“I hate the ACC and especially Duke, but Scheyer over Coach K is WILD,” one fan said.

Some pointed out the blemishes on Coach K’s final seasons to justify Scheyer’s inclusion. A fan referenced the 81-77 loss to North Carolina that ended Coach K’s career in 2022.

“Coach K in the 2020s missed a tournament and lost to UNC in the Final Four,” another fan noted.“Jon Scheyer??? 😂😂😂.” another fan wrote.“Tf is Scheyer doing up there,” a fan commented.
College hoops fans react to ACC all 2020s team feat. Cooper Flagg, Paolo Banchero and more - Image source: Instagram/cbkreport
Debates about Scheyer’s resume continued as others tried to shift the focus back to Duke’s dominance over the decade.

Duke's Jon Scheyer eyes 2026 guard Austin Goosby

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have set their sights on one of the top talents in the 2026 recruiting class, four-star shooting guard Austin Goosby.

Speaking to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw in a report on Thursday, Goosby spoke about his experience speaking with the Duke coach. The Blue Devils have reportedly entered the race for Goosby. He has reportedly also received offers from BYU, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas.

“Coach Scheyer called me; he really likes my game and wants me to come over there and fit into his program,” Goosby said. “He sees me fitting well there. I grew up watching Duke a lot, my mom was actually a Duke fan. So seeing them win all those national championships with Coach K, it was definitely surreal getting that offer.”
Goosby, ranked No. 27 nationally and the No. 7 shooting guard in the 2026 Rivals rankings, is a rising name in the recruiting world. He’s also the No. 2 prospect in the state of Texas as several top programs pursue.

The interest from Duke has reportedly prompted action from Goosby, who has scheduled a visit to Durham on Oct. 2. While he had not set a commitment timeline, Goosby was clear about his requirements in a college program.

“I’m looking for a program that wants to build me as a person, on and off the court,” Goosby explained. “And a coach who wants to develop my game. The style of play won’t matter to me; I can play on the ball or off the ball.”

According to Goosby, he would like a school that has a clear vision for his development. With Jon Scheyer at the helm, Duke’s recruitment pitch would be hoping to use Goosby’s familiarity with the Blue Devil legacy to convince the guard to commit.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
