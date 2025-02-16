Jon Scheyer gives two key reasons why Duke star Tyrese Proctor will have a long NBA career

The Duke Blue Devils, coached by Jon Scheyer, nabbed another tally into their win column earlier on Saturday. They toppled the unranked Stanford Cardinal by a whopping 36 points, 106-70, and earned win No. 14 in this year's ACC play, 22nd overall.

This time around, however, it would be junior guard Tyrese Proctor who would lead the charge, as he amassed a game-high 23 markers on an efficient 9-for-13 clip overall, including five 3-pointers, two rebounds, four assists and a steal in just 29 minutes of action.

During the postgame press conference, Scheyer discussed Proctor's remarkable performance by giving the third-year player praise for the hunger he plays with, elaborating on his readiness that could propel him to the NBA once it's all said and done.

"His preparation has been high-level," Scheyer said (2:30). "I think for him, he's really done two things incredibly well that's to me why he's going to be in the NBA for a long time and make career. It's his shooting, and his competitiveness and his defense. Obviously, he can play make, and he enforces no turnovers, and he can put the ball on the floor.

"He can do a lot more than just those two things, but I think the strength of his game is built on those two things. He's embraced it, he's been shot-ready, guys have found him. I've probably been better for him, trying to make sure he gets some good looks. But I think it's really his mindset. Just being ready and preparing the right way.

"Really proud of him, it's important for our team, how aggressive he is. We need him in that mindset."

In the 2024-2025 season, Proctor is putting up a career-best 12.2 points, 3.4 boards, 2.2 dimes and 0.8 steals per game. As one of the best two-way wings for Scheyer's squad, Proctor presents a versatile perimeter player who can play both ends of the court for NBA teams whenever he puts his name in for the draft.

Jon Scheyer talks about Tyrese Proctor and Sion James' dog mentality on the court

Later in the presser, Jon Scheyer commended both Tyrese Proctor and senior Sion James for being the steady veterans for freshmen standouts like Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

"I think that's the biggest thing, you talk about the dog mentality, I think those guys have just been competitive and tough, and the rest comes from there," he said (3:50). "They've been really unselfish, but they're picking their moments to be aggressive."

The Duke Blue Devils will march on to their next conference matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday on the road, where they hope to stay in ACC play with just one loss.

