Duke coach Jon Scheyer is eager for Cooper Flagg's return after the Blue Devils' 73-62 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament final. The Blue Devils secured the championship at Spectrum Center despite missing two key players, Flagg and Maliq Brown, who were injured in the quarterfinals.

Although Duke won, it would have been easier if its star man was on the court.

After the win, Scheyer said:

"I'm ready to get him back. As fun as this was, it's more fun with No. 2 suited up. He's really our point guard in a lot of respects. And you know Coop hates watching. So I think it was good for him just having to sit there and have a little bit more empathy for coaches." (via Amy Murray on X)

Duke will now turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament. Flagg will be back just in time for the start of the competition on Wednesday, and Scheyer will be banking on him to deliver for the Blue Devils.

How did Duke fare without Cooper Flagg against the Cardinals?

Going into the ACC Tournament final without Flagg was always going to be tough for Duke, as the 6-foot-9 forward can impact the game from anywhere on the floor. Flagg has averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

The Blue Devils struggled defensively in the first half, and their offense wasn't in top shape, as they were outscored 38-33. However, Scheyer's halftime talk seemed to make the difference, as the Blue Devils dominated the second half. Duke scored 40 in the second half and limited Louisville to 24 points.

In Flagg's absence, other Duke players rose to the occasion, with Tyrese Proctor registering 19 points. Kon Knueppel had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Sion James had 16 points and six rebounds.

Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. led all scorers with 29 points and ACC Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn added 14.

