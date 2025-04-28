Jon Scheyer's heartfelt message to Khaman Maluach as 7'2 Duke freshman declares for NBA Draft

Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils posted a tribute video for center Khaman Maluach on Sunday. The 7-foot-2 freshman declared for the 2025 NBA draft on Saturday, making him the third one-and-done out of Duke this season after Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

Scheyer spearheaded the program's appreciation video for the former five-star recruit, beginning by sharing about his time with Maluach.

"I've absolutely loved coaching Khaman, I'm gonna miss him every single day, he's got the most contagious personality," he said.

The coach then highlighted the rare elements that made Maluach one of the best centers in the college circuit this season.

"He's got an incredible skillset on the floor, being 7'2 - he's got great timing, and ball skills are great ... for me, the separator is how hard he plays, how competitive he is and he's not afraid of contact.

Jon Scheyer also acknowledged Maluach's preparedness and ability to adapt to college and Duke's style of play.

Khaman Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Blue Devils last season, making 71.2% of his field-goal attempts. His best outing came against Notre Dame in November, where he posted 19 points and 10 rebounds on 85.7% efficiency.

Maluach's impact on Duke extended past the box score and stat sheet. His presence in the paint forced opponents to rethink their offensive plans, with players often adjusting their shots midway/in-air to maneuver past his 7-foot-5 wingspan.

He was a huge factor in Duke's ACC Championship run and earned a spot on the All-Tournament First Team.

Khaman Maluach has had a unique path to the NBA draft

Unlike other top-tier talents in the 2025 NBA draft, Khaman Maluach's basketball journey began when he was 13 years old. Instead of playing under an established US basketball program, he was trained by the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal.

Aside from playing against some of the best young talents across the globe, he also laced up professional teams at his home and in Uganda. Even though Maluach's name was on every Class of 2024 list by then, he represented South Sudan in the Paris Olympics before marking his college debut.

Now, Khaman Maluach is projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft. ESPN currently has him ranked as its No. 8 prospect, while Bleacher Report has him going No. 7 to the Toronto Raptors.

However, he is navigating uncertainty due to the changes in the US immigration policy for South Sudanese nationals. It impacts his ability to stay in the country and participate in pre-draft activities.

