Jon Scheyer says Tyrese Proctor set to undergo multiple medical procedures after heartbreaking injury in Duke vs Miami

Duke coach Jon Scheyer offered some worrying news on guard Tyrese Proctor after the Blue Devils' dominant 97-60 win over Miami at BankUnited Center on Tuesday night. Proctor suffered an injury to his left knee and exited the game in the first half. ESPN announced that he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

After No. 2 Duke's win over Miami, Scheyer provided an injury update on Proctor, saying that the player needed multiple medical procedures.

"We have to get him back, get X rays, MRI. He got hit in the leg; that's the extent of what I know," Scheyer said.

While there's still no timeline on when Proctor will return to action, Duke will hope that the player is available for the NCAA Tournament, which is fast approaching.

Proctor has been one of the Blue Devils' most important players this season. Against Miami, he recorded seven points, two rebounds and two assists before exiting.

Before entering the clash against the Hurricanes, Proctor was averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 43.5% from the field and converted 40.9% of his 3-pointers.

It remains to be seen whether Proctor plays Duke's remaining regular-season games before the Blue Devils enter the postseason.

Jon Scheyer will aim to end Duke's regular season on a high before NCAA tournament

Jon Scheyer's Duke (25-3, 16-1 Atlantic Coast) has three more regular-season games this season. The Blue Devils host Florida State on Saturday before welcoming Wake Forest on Monday. They then travel to face UNC for their final regular-season matchup.

The Blue Devils are tipped as one of the favorites to win the national championship this season but will need to have a perfect run in the NCAA Tournament to achieve the feat. The challenge for Duke will be even more complicated if Proctor is ruled out for the rest of the season.

