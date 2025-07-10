Jordan Brand welcomes No. 1 ranked high school prospect Saniyah Hall to their NIL class 

On Tuesday, the Jordan Brand officially welcomed top-ranked high school basketball star Saniyah Hall to its NIL roster. Hall, who currently sits at No. 1 in the ESPN Class of 2026 rankings, was welcomed with a special announcement post on the brand’s official Instagram page.

The post featured a series of images and a short video. One image showed her casually sitting on a basketball hoop’s backboard, with the Jordan Logo, alongside the words, “Our Turn. Saniyah Hall. The #1 High School Hooper in the Nation,” overlaid on the photo. Meanwhile, another of Hall in a dimly lit gym had a text overlay of the inspirational quote, “I let my game do the talking… actions speak for themselves.”

The post also included a video of Hall dribbling a basketball with the quote, “I don’t have anything to prove, I just go out to play basketball,” appearing on screen as the clip played out.

With this announcement, Hall joins UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice, who made history as the first NIL athlete to sign with the Jordan Brand. LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams is another rising star in women’s basketball who also secured an NIL deal with the iconic brand.

Saniyah Hall played for Montverde Academy last season, averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The 6-foot guard has, however, made a transition to the SPIRE Institute ahead of her high school senior year.

Hall has been named to USA Basketball’s roster for the upcoming 2025 FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic. The tournament is set to tip off this Saturday and will run through July 20.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Saniyah Hall?

The No. 1-ranked prospect is one of the most sought-after high school basketball prospects at the moment. Hall currently holds 26 college offers, including top college programs like LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, North Carolina, USC, UCLA, Maryland, UConn, Arizona and TCU.

According to On3’s prediction, the South Carolina Gamecocks are currently ahead in her recruitment race with a 34.6% chance of securing a commitment. Next in line are the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have a 30.3% chance.

Other major contenders include Ohio State (9.2% chance) as well as Michigan State and USC (7.7% chance each).

