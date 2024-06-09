Josh Eilert career: Deep dive into newly hired Utah coach's records, stats, achievements, and more

Josh Eilert will stay in the Big 12 after being named the assistant coach for the Utah Utes men's basketball team last week. He will assist head coach Craig Smith as he enters his fourth season leading the Utes.

Eilert, the West Virginia Mountaineers interim head coach last season, was a walk-on for two seasons at Kansas State (2002-04) before becoming a graduate assistant there for three seasons. He had been with WVU in a variety of roles since 2007.

"Josh is an excellent coach in all facets," Smith said in a statement. "He is well-rounded in all phases of the game and articulates the game in a clear and concise manner.

"Josh has an excellent background in player development and will specifically work with the ‘bigs’ in our program. He also has a vast knowledge of the Big 12, having played and coached in it for nearly two decades, which will be very impactful as we head into that conference this season.”

Eilert held a variety of roles during his 16 seasons with the Mountaineers. He took over as the interim head coach in June 2023 after Bob Huggins resigned.

"I am thrilled to remain a member of the Big 12 Conference, a league that I have spent 17 years in," Eilert said in a statement.

Josh Eilert records, stats, achievements, and more

Eilert started his coaching career at Kansas State as a graduate assistant for three years. After that, he left for West Virginia as their video coordinator for seven years before he was promoted to director of basketball operations.

In 2022, Eilert was promoted to assistant coach, and the next year, he was promoted to interim head coach. WVU went 9-23 last season.

The Utah Utes finished with a 22-15 record, sixth in the Pac-12.

Do you think Josh Eilert will be a good fit for the Utah Utes?

