“Joyce acting like she’s stretching only to grab the money”: Fans hysterical after Dawn Staley’s hilarious BTS from TikTok with Bree Hall

Dawn Staley garnered hilarious attention due to a TikTok video that went viral on social media featuring her and her South Carolina players.

In the video posted on Instagram by WNBA got game on Thursday, Staley along with players Bree Hall and Joyce Edwards, can be seen filming a TikTok video featuring the head coach dancing to the song "Price Tag" by pop singer Jessie J. Staley danced that making references to the lyrics while holding dollar bills, with the song playing in the background.

At the end, Staley dropped the money as Edwards can be seen picking it up.

Plenty of fans took time out of their day to react to the video, laughing at Edwards' gesture of picking up the money. Here are some of their reactions.

"Awww Breezyyy. The memoriesss. It's Joyce acting like she's stretching only to grab the money. Dawn's Daycare," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Dawn Staley. (Instagram)

"It's Joyce picking the money up for me," another remarked.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Staley. (Instagram)

"Joyce so real for that," a fan replied.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Staley. (Instagram)

Others were positive on the team's chemistry with their head coach, knowing that they made unforgettable memories together.

"Making wonderful memories that will last forever!!!" a fan exclaimed.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Dawn Staley. (Instagram)

"This team was SPECIAL," one stated.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Staley. (Instagram)

"Gotta love coach," a fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Staley. (Instagram)

What's next for Dawn Staley, South Carolina

It is a great moment for Dawn Staley to have with her players, considering the time and effort they put forth to work together to have a successful season.

They nearly pulled off the incredible feat of winning consecutive national championships, having won the 2024 tournament. South Carolina returned to the title game this year, but lost 82-59 to the UConn Huskies.

They finished with a 35-4 overall record that included a 15-1 showing in SEC Play. They averaged 79.1 points on 46.5% shooting from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 21.1 points per game.

Despite the championship loss, Staley's efforts in developing her players into stars remain evident. While they retool in the offseason, having landed Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State, don't expect the Gamecocks to be done competing for championships anytime soon, as they continue boasting valuable chemistry.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

