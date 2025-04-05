Joyce Edwards Final Four stats: How did the South Carolina star fare vs Texas tonight? (Apr. 4)

Joyce Edwards and the South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the national championship game on Friday night, beating the Texas Longhorns 74-57 in the Final Four at Amalie Arena. Edwards was one of three players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who reached the finals of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.

Ad

Edwards delivered for coach Dawn Staley, scoring 13 points off the bench. She shot 4-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed 11 rebounds to record her fourth double-double of the season and her first in the NCAA Tournament. Edwards previously achieved that feat in the games against Iowa State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt during the regular season.

Edwards also had six assists and one steal for the Gamecocks, who improved their overall record this season to 35-3. They have won 11 consecutive March Madness games dating back to last season.

Ad

Trending

Here are Joyce Edwards' stats from the game against the Texas Longhorns:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Joyce Edwards 26 13 11 6 4-11 0-0 5-6 3-8 1 0 1 1

Ad

Joyce Edwards gets offensive help from Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall in Final Four win over Texas

Joyce Edwards helped South Carolina grab a 38-35 lead at the break, scoring eight points in the first half. Te-Hina Paopao matched Edwards' offensive production, also scoring eight points in the first two quarters.

Paopao finished the contest with a team-high 14 points. She shot 5-for-6 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point area. Paopao, who grabbed three boards and issued one assist, also was a disruptive force on the defensive end. She racked up two steals in 25 minutes of action.

Ad

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) reacts during the fourth quarter in the NCAA Tournament Final Four clash against the Texas Longhorns at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Bree Hall also stepped up for coach Dawn Staley, scoring 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting. She added one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes.

Ad

Tessa Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley scored nine and seven points, respectively, for the Gamecocks, who pulled away in the third quarter. South Carolina outscored Texas 20-9 during that period to build a 58-44 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Jordan Lee led all Texas scorers with 16 points. She shot 6-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. Foul trouble doomed Madison Booker, who finished the game with 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting. She failed to get her offense going after picking up three fouls in the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here