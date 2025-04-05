Joyce Edwards lauds former Gamecock A'ja Wilson as South Carolina thrashes Texas in 17-point win

Joyce Edwards and the South Carolina Gamecocks clinched their ticket to the National Championship Game with a 74-57 victory over the Texas Longhorns on Friday. Edwards had high praise for her teammates after the game and also honored a former South Carolina player, A’ja Wilson.

Right after the Gamecocks’ Final Four victory, Edwards was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. When asked about the former Gamecock, the freshman forward recognized Wilson’s impact on the game and the school.

“The reason that we are here is because of her," Edwards said. "I feel like it’s crazy for her to see full-circle what her legacy is and inspiring other girls just like me to come out here and play."

Wilson was instrumental in the Lady Gamecocks’ first national title, back in 2017. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after South Carolina defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 67-55 in the championship game.

She has since become one of the faces of the WNBA. She was the 2024 season MVP and has two WNBA titles and a Finals MVP award.

Meanwhile, Dawn Staley’s program has become one of the best in the nation, with two national titles and a chance to become the first back-to-back champion since 2016.

Joyce Edwards had a big game against Texas in the Final Four, scoring 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Her 26 minutes on the court were also a tournament high for her, as she helped the Gamecocks come back from an early eight-point deficit to win comfortably.

Before her performance against Texas, Edwards had struggled for most of the tournament. After scoring 22 points in the opening-round win over Tennessee Tech, she averaged only five points in her next three games.

Staley’s squad will now face the winner of the game between UConn and UCLA for the national title on Sunday.

Joyce Edwards, Te-Hina Paopao lead Gamecocks to victory

Chloe Kitts and Bree Hall had carried the brunt of the scoring for the Gamecocks, but the scoring came from unexpected places in their victory over the Longhorns.

Te-Hina Paopao led all South Carolina scorers with 14 points — a personal best in this tournament — followed by Joyce Edwards’s 13 and Hall’s 11 points. Kitts was limited by the Texas defense and foul trouble, scoring six points in 15 minutes of play.

