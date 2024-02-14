“Juju on that beat” - College hoops fans throw grand gesture for $212,000,000 NIL-valued Juju Watkins as USC beats Arizona in 81-64 matchup 

Juju Watkins and the USC Lady Trojans defeated the Arizona Wildcats 81-64 on Monday. The freshman guard scored 32 points, along with four assists and seven rebounds. She was by far the best player in the Lady Trojans lineup, being their only player to score more than 20 points.

After the game, the star player went over to the student section at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and celebrated with the students of the Pac-12 school. The students at USC created a human billboard that read:

"Juju on that beat"

The win improved the Lady Trojans' record to 18-4, keeping them as the nation's No. 10 team. With an 8-4 conference record, USC is presently ranked fifth in the Pac-12. The Stanford Lady Cardinals remain at the top of the conference rankings with a Pac-12 record of 11-2, while Arizona sits eighth at 4-8.

Juju Watkins 2023–24 stats: A remarkable debut season

Juju Watkins' is averaging 27.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game. Her scoring average is second only to that of Caitlin Clark, who is widely regarded as the best player in the nation at the moment and potentially the best player in the history of women's college basketball.

During Monday's encounter, Watkins broke the school record for the most games with 30-plus points in a single season. This is her eighth such game, breaking the previous record held by Cherie Nelson in the 1988–89 season.

“JuJu is so spectacular, people are going to come with all different game plans, we showed she’s hard to stop from scoring, but we also have other players. We had contributions from everywhere,” Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

This being Juju Watkins' first season, it seems the sky is the limit for the freshman.

