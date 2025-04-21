JuJu Watkin's teammate drops 4-word reaction as VJ Edgecombe makes major career decision

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe was one of the standout players for the Bears during the just-ended college basketball season. On Sunday evening, Edgecombe announced on Instagram that he will declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

Several messages of support poured in, and USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins' teammate, Heckel Kayleigh, was one of the college basketball players who wished Edgecombe well on his draft journey.

On Sunday, Kayleigh reposted Edgecombe's draft announcement graphic on her Instagram stories and captioned it:

"So proud of u."

Heckel Kayleigh's IG stories

VJ Edgecombe projected as a lottery pick in NBA draft

VJ Edgecombe was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors as he led the Baylor Bears to a 20-15 record and the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Edgecombe has emerged as a potential lottery pick in several mock drafts, including ESPN's latest one in which he is the No. 4 pick after Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

During a Yahoo Sports podcast, senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor broke down why he thought Edgecombe would be a lottery draft pick.

"Edgecombe from Baylor, top 5 pick projected in the NBA draft this year," O'Connor said. "VJ Edgecombe, elite athlete, does a lot of the little things on the floor. You'll see him set a screen sometimes for that matter, just a great athlete, super quick. The shooting with him 38% from 30. For his last 23 games after a slow start, we know he can shoot. We know he brings athleticism.

"Will there be a moment when Edgecombe needs to generate a bucket in an endgame situation? That's where he's been up and down throughout his career in college, but also at the high school level."

Edgecombe already has international experience with the Bahamian national team during the Olympic qualifying tournament. He played alongside NBA stars, including Eric Gordon, DeAndre Ayton and Buddy Hield, and averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the four games he played.

Edgecombe averaged 15.0 ppg on 43.6% shooting from the floor and 34% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.6 rpg and 3.2 apg for the Baylor Bears last season. He averaged 15.5 ppg and 5.5 rpg in two NCAA Tournament games before Cooper Flagg's Duke Blue Devils dumped the Bears in the second round of the Big Dance.

