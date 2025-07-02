JuJu Watkins' 3-word relationship advice makes USC teammates hysterical on the team bus

On Tuesday, Overtime Women Basketball shared a light-hearted team bus moment on Instagram featuring USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins, teammate India Otto, and others on the team bus.

The post included a short video clip of the players in the middle of some playful banter as Otto confidently dropped what she thought was solid relationship wisdom.

In the clip, Otto had confidently said, "I chase, I don't attract," but Watkins jumped in to correct her, saying:

"Attract, don't chase."

Overtime added a cheeky text overlay on the video that read, "when my friend tells me to get over him," a humorous reference to Otto's mix-up.

The USC Trojans are currently gearing up for the 2025/2026 college basketball season, which will mark Watkins' junior year. Last season, as a sophomore, she played a major role in the Trojans' run to the NCAA Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament.

Despite her sophomore season being cut short due to a torn ACL in her right knee during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Watkins still managed to put up incredible numbers, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Watkins also won the Naismith College Player of the Year, the USBWA Women's National Player of the Year, and the 2025 John R. Wooden Award.

USC Trojans to begin 2025/2026 season without star guard JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins' injury didn't just sideline her for the remainder of last season; after having to go through surgery, she is still out of action. She's currently about four months into her recovery, with the full rehab timeline expected to take around 11 to 12 months.

Speaking on her recovery in an interview with TMZ Sports in April, USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb mentioned that Watkins is doing great.

"She's doing great," coach Gottlieb said via TMZ.com. "She's doing great. She's in focus mode, rehab mode."

Coach Gottlieb remains optimistic, despite going into the season without her star guard. If everything goes according to plan, JuJu Watkins could be back on the court with the Trojans after the first half of the season.

