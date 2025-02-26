JuJu Watkins drops 4-word reaction to Diana Taurasi retirement news

One of the legends of the WNBA, Diana Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday after 20 seasons of professional basketball. After being selected No. 1 in the 2004 WNBA draft, the UConn product went on to earn 10 All-WNBA First Team selections, 14 total All-WNBA honors and 11 All-Star appearances.

The 2009 MVP has won three WNBA championships, earning Finals MVP honors in two of them.

Upon learning the news, USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins took to Instagram to pay tribute to the all-time great with a four-word reaction:

"One of the greatest," Watkins said.

Watkins Instagram story

Taurasi announced her decision to retire during an interview with Time magazine.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” Taurasi said. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Basketball world comes together to honor Diana Taurasi

Before turning pro in 2004, Diana Taurasi led the UConn Huskies to three consecutive NCAA titles from 2001 to 2004. When UConn coach Geno Auriemma heard about her retirement, he paid tribute to his former standout.

“It’s hard to put into words what this means,” Auriemma said. “She’s the greatest winner in the history of basketball, period. Her impact on the game is immeasurable.”

“For as long as people talk about college basketball, WNBA basketball, Olympic basketball, Diana’s name will be at the forefront,” Auriemma added. “She’s the greatest teammate I’ve ever coached.”

Taurasi spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. Mercury owner Mat Ishbia praised his franchise star, saying:

“Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. Her name is synonymous with the Phoenix Mercury, and she will forever be part of our family.”

Even the rivals shared their appreciation for Diana Taurasi as she closed the chapter on her career.

“She just scored at all three levels,” Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Just nasty out there. Our league is going to miss her.”

Taurasi her basketball career with 10,646 points, more than 3,000 points ahead of Tina Charles, the second-ranked scorer in WNBA history (7,696 points).

