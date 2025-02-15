JuJu Watkins drops cryptic 1-word reaction after handing Lauren Betts’ UCLA their first loss of the season 

USC Trojans’ guard JuJu Watkins, delivered a standout performance to lead USC past Lauren Betts and UCLA. Facing off against a loaded Bruins squad, the Trojans shocked the previously undefeated Bruins with a 71-60 victory on Thursday.

After the game, Watkins took to Instagram on Thursday to post a cryptic message.

“Ftfo!” Watkins reacted.

JuJu Watkins drops cryptic 1-word reaction after win over UCLA - Image source: Instagram/jujubballin

The cryptic reaction seemingly stands for “Fight The F*** On,” a variation of USC’s famous rallying cry, “Fight On.” Watkins had 38 points against UCLA. She has scored 20 or more points in 20 games this season.

Before the loss, UCLA had scored 60 or more points in all of their games this season, but the Trojans limited them to exactly 60 points on the night.

JuJu Watkins embraces joyful mindset after USC’s victory over UCLA

USC star guard JuJu Watkins delivered a standout performance for the Trojans in their victory over No. 1-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Beyond the impressive 38 points in 39 minutes. Watkins emphasized something even more important, her mindset.

After the game, she reflected on the significance of staying positive and enjoying the game, even during challenging times. When asked about her approach on the court, Watkins spoke about the importance of maintaining a youthful spirit and enjoying the moment with her teammates.

“Yeah, I think just to have that youthful spirit on the floor,” Watkins said. “I think that's the biggest thing for me. Just to be out there and just to be happy with my teammates and get the job done, I think that's really all I could ask for.”

The star sophomore also acknowledged that the past few weeks had been challenging for her.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks for me,” Watkins said. “I’m just staying true to the process, there's a lesson in everything. I think that it’s to always stay joyful on the course.”

Her words reflect a deep understanding of what fuels her success, not just talent and hard work, but also passion and joy. Despite facing pressure as one of the nation’s top players, Watkins remains grounded in her love for the game.

