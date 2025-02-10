JuJu Watkins features with Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and more for Nike's 1st Super Bowl ad in 27 years

JuJu Watkins is recognized by many as one of the best stars in women's college basketball. Her influence has been recognized in a Super Bowl ad that shows her alongside other female stars.

Nike released their ad on the night of Super Bowl 59, their first in 27 years. It highlighted female athletes who changed the way people view women's sports. Aside from Watkins, the stars included are Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Jordan Chiles and Sha'Carri Richardson, among many others.

"If you’ve ever been told you can’t, remember one thing: You can," the caption read.

JuJu Watkins's NIL brand deals dominate women's basketball

Not only can JuJu Watkins be seen by many as one of the most impactful athletes in women's sports, but she can also be viewed as one of the most valued players in terms of NIL.

Watkins boasts a worth of $576K in NIL valuations, per On3. On3’s NIL valuation determines the projected annual value of athletes by combining roster value and NIL value.

She is outside the top five when it comes to the most valued players in women's college basketball. She trails Hailey Van Lith, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Paige Bueckers, and Flau'jae Johnson. As a sophomore, she is the youngest among the group.

In the meantime, Watkins has helped the No. 7 USC Trojans to one of the best records in the country this season. They boast a 21-2 overall record, winning 11 of their first 12 games of Big Ten play. They are averaging 83.2 points on 45.4% shooting from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 26.6 points per game.

Watkins leads the way with 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks. Kiki Iriafen comes next with 18 points and 8.4 rebounds, while Kennedy Smith provides 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

JuJu Watkins and the No. 7 Trojans now prepare for their next matchup, which will be against a ranked opponent. They host the No. 1 UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center on Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

