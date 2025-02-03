JuJu Watkins feels grateful to play in the same building as Caitlin Clark, Lucy Olsen

In a memorable showdown on Sunday, USC's standout sophomore JuJu Watkins shared her appreciation for competing alongside two of women's basketball's biggest names: Caitlin Clark and Lucy Olsen.

The game ended with unranked Iowa securing a 76–69 victory over No. 4 USC, marking a significant triumph for the Hawkeyes.

Watkins did everything to keep the Trojans in contention, finishing with 27 points on 8-of-22 shooting while serving as USC's primary offensive force. At the postgame press conference, Watkins reflected on the privilege of playing in such a historic moment.

"I’m always grateful to be surrounded by great players. It was just a matter of doing what the team needed me to do and trying to make up in that area. That’s always my priority," Watkins said. (5:21)

"When you kind of look out, I’m grateful to be in the same space with players like Caitlin (Clark) and (Lucy) Olsen. They’re great."

The game was significant as it coincided with the University of Iowa retiring Clark’s jersey, honoring her decorated collegiate career. Clark, now with the Indiana Fever, was in attendance to witness the event, further elevating the occasion.

Meanwhile, Olsen, a senior guard who transferred to Iowa from Villanova, outshined Watkins to hand USC its second loss. Olsen put on an impressive performance, leading all scorers with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals—23 of her points coming in the second half.

The Hawkeyes built an early advantage and held USC to just four points in the opening quarter before Watkins sparked a comeback late in the second, allowing the Trojans to enter halftime with the lead. However, Olsen took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points to seal the victory for Iowa in front of the home crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Both teams will be on the road for their next matchups. Iowa will face Minnesota on Thursday and USC is taking on Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark commends JuJu Watkins on Jersey retirement night

Despite USC suffering only their second loss to Iowa, Caitlin Clark, who returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for her jersey retirement ceremony, was highly impressed by JuJu Watkins' performance.

During the third quarter of the game, aired on FOX, Clark expressed her admiration for Watkins and acknowledged the young star's rise to prominence.

"I've had a few conversations with JuJu," Clark said. "I mostly watch from afar, but more than anything, I just want to be supportive. She doesn’t need my advice—her talent speaks for itself."

Clark also highlighted Watkins in her jersey retirement speech, with the entire USC team staying to witness the ceremony:

"USC, best of luck with the rest of your season. I’m a big fan of all of you. JuJu, you were amazing, and Lindsay (Gottlieb), you’re doing an incredible job. It’s been great to be here and watch you play."

Former Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, Clark's family, former Iowa teammates and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White were all in attendance. Clark, a two-time national Player of the Year, ended her college career as the all-time Division I leading scorer with 3,951 points. The arena was sold out for the postgame ceremony.

