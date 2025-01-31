JuJu Watkins gets shoutout from WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes and ex-NBA pro after Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas’ college commitment to USC

Alijah Arenas went on his dad's podcast, Gil's Arena, to announce his decision to commit to USC on Thursday, but JuJu Watkins' name couldn't be kept out of the conversation. Former NBA player Brandon Jennings and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes gave the Trojans star a shoutout as they spoke about the best players in Southern California.

"The best in Southern California at the same school right now. It's about to get cracking over there." Jennings said. Timestamp: 4:42

Sheryl Swoopes then mentioned JuJu as the other player Jennings was referring to, while Jennings confirmed he was talking about JuJu Watkins and Alijah Arenas.

Both JuJu and Alijah are from the LA area. Alijah, who is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state for 2025 per 247Sports, is playing for Chatsworth High School.

Swoopes spent most of her career in Houston and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for her achievements throughout her career. Jennings played nine years in the NBA. He had stints in Milwaukee and Detroit as well as Orlando, New York, and Washington.

The USC men's program will be taking huge steps forward as Arenas joins them, while JuJu continues her dominance for the women's team.

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans get ready to do battle with Minnesota

The USC Trojans women's basketball team will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Galen Center today in an exciting Big Ten showdown. Led by star player JuJu Watkins, the Trojans are ranked fourth in this week's USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

They hold an impressive 18-1 record, remaining undefeated in their eight conference games. Their only loss this season came against Notre Dame at home on November 23.

Meanwhile, Minnesota, previously ranked 24th, has dropped out of the top 25. The Golden Gophers have an 18-3 record, with a 6-3 mark in Big Ten play. They have alternated wins and losses in their last five games, most recently securing a win over Wisconsin.

New USC commit Alijah Arenas was just at Galen Center to watch the Trojans take on UCLA on Monday. USC fell to the Bruins, 82-76. It remains to be seen when he will get to watch JuJu Watkins and co. in action live.

