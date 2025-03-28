JuJu Watkins’ injury made Paige Buecker “sick to the stomach”, shares UConn star

UConn’s Paige Bueckers and her team were on a path that could have led them to face JuJu Watkins and USC in the Elite Eight, had both teams advanced past the Sweet 16. However, Watkins’ injury means that even if USC progresses, she won’t be on the court.

The news of USC guard JuJu Watkins tearing her ACL deeply affected Bueckers, who expressed her emotions while speaking to reporters on Friday. (starting at 4:35)

“I was just sick to my stomach. I didn’t watch the video—I can’t watch that stuff; it makes me feel sick and ill. It was pure devastation, and you just empathize with her because I’ve been in that position before, dealing with a devastating injury. She had it happen at the worst possible time—playing for a national championship, competing, enjoying the season with her team. You just feel for her," said Bueckers.

"But at the same time, you know that JuJu didn’t get that great without having an incredible work ethic, motornand determination to overcome anything in front of her. She will dominate this journey, dominate this process and come back even better, using it to fuel her and help her grow.”

Watkins sustained the injury on Monday night during USC's second-round NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State, the No. 9 seed. The ACL tear ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament.

“Whatever she needs,” Paige Bueckers offered support to Watkins

Paige Bueckers knows the challenges that come with an ACL tear. The UConn star suffered the same injury and missed the entire 2022-23 season. Having gone through a similar journey, Bueckers reached out to Watkins to offer her support.

“I reached out to her just to offer my support, my prayers, and to let her know that we’ve exchanged numbers now, so we’re locked in. Whatever she needs mentally, physically—if she just needs to vent or ask questions, I’m here. It’s a long process, and you learn a lot about yourself and about life through it, so I just want to be there to offer my support and share whatever experience and wisdom I’ve gained over the years.”

When asked by the reporters what advice she would give to Watkins or anyone else in a similar position, Bueckers shared her thoughts: (starting at 6:05)

“Just learn to enjoy the process and learn to enjoy that this is a new challenge that's been placed in front of you. And as much as you think it's devastating and at the time it's the worst thing that could happen to you, how can you use it to better you and how can you use it to just...be another thing in life that you overcome and use to make you better? And just embrace the bad days, embrace the good days, embrace it all, enjoy it and know that everything in that journey is helping you get closer to playing basketball again and grow your appreciation for life.”

Bueckers’ words reflect the strength and perseverance needed to face a challenging recovery. While Watkins has a tough road ahead, she can lean on the support of fellow athletes who understand her journey.

