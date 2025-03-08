JuJu Watkins just 4 games away from USC legend Cheryl Miller for impressive Trojans record

JuJu Watkins is only 62 games into her college basketball career, but she is already staring at Cheryl Miller’s record for most career 30-point games in USC Trojans’ history.

After a 31-point, 10-rebound performance against the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday, Watkins reached 21 games with at least 30 points scored. It was also her second straight 30-point game, as the sophomore had scored 30 in the Trojans’ win over the UCLA Bruins.

That puts her four behind the school record held by Cheryl Miller.

Cheryl Miller is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game. She played for the Trojans from 1982 to 1986 winning two national championships. Miller was also a three-time Naismith Player of the Year Award recipient.

JuJu Watkins and the Trojans are currently ranked second in the country and are expected to grab one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The sophomore guard averages 24.4 points a game this season. She is also getting 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while becoming the frontrunner for the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

UConn great Maya Moore gives JuJu Watkins her due

Former UConn and Minnesota Lynx great Maya Moore also chimed in on JuJu Watkins on SportsCenter this Friday. The former player praised the way the USC star is playing and believes she will continue to grow.

“She’s got the full package that way, of looking like she cares about defense. Obviously still areas to grow in all categories, but just offensively, she’s a bucket."

"I enjoyed scoring, just like JuJu does. So if she can continue to try to bring that joy, try to continue to be a leader, the sky is the limit," Maya Moore said.

The former player also considers Watkins a fierce competitor. With USC standing at 27-2, this might be the year Watkins takes the next step and leads the Trojans to their first national championship since Cheryl Miller was on the court back in 1984.

