  • JuJu Watkins makes humble admission to Aliyah Boston after USC star’s 8 blocks vs UCLA

By Richard Pereira
Modified Feb 14, 2025 19:16 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California - Source: Imagn
USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins' performance against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Thursday took inspiration from WNBA star Aliyah Boston. Watkins even made sure to let her know that directly.

Watkins dominated in the No. 6 Trojans' 71-60 victory over the Bruins. USC trailed 52-47 after three quarters, but exploded with a 24-8 display in the fourth quarter to take down their in-state rivals.

In 39 minutes of action, she finished with a stat line of 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists. She shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

She spoke to Boston after the game, who commended Watkins for her stellar play in the victory. They also expressed mutual respect for one another, as the USC star showed in the postgame interview.

"I'm just trying to be like you. That's my goal," Watkins said to Boston.
"I'm just grateful for my team. We really got the dub and we got it done tonight. So, man, it feels good."
What's next for JuJu Watkins, Trojans

JuJu Watkins' leadership has been pivotal to the USC Trojans' success as one of the best teams in the country.

24 games into the season, Watkins is averaging 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks. She boasts shooting splits of 43.2% overall and 34.2% from downtown. In the month of February, she is putting up 24 points at a shooting clip of 36.3%.

Her efforts have helped USC boast a 22-2 overall record, going 12-1 after 13 games of conference play and rolling with three straght wins. They are producing 82.7 points on 45% shooting from the field and 33.1% from three, blowing out opponents by a margin of 25.9 points per game.

Aside from JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen helps the Trojans with numbers of 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Kennedy Smith comes next with 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals, while Rayah Marshall provides 7.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

The No. 6 Trojans will prepare for their next matchup, facing the Washington Huskies at the Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

Edited by Steven Kubitza
