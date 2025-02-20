JuJu Watkins reacts to Vanessa Bryant’s reshare of USC star’s snap from game vs Michigan

USC star JuJu Watkins reacted to Vanessa Bryant's reshared post of the guard's picture from the Trojan's clash against the Michigan State Spartans.

Following USC's win over the Spartans on Thursday, Vanessa, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared a picture of Watkins on her Instagram story. The basketball star then expressed her gratitude by reposting the story on her Instagram and adding two heart emojis.

JuJu Watkins reacts to Vanessa Bryant’s post ( Credit: IG/@jujubballin @vanessabryant)

The admiration from Vanessa came following Watkins' impressive display in the Trojans' win over the Spartans. The guard led her team with 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Forward Kiki Iriafen also played a key role, adding 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

This season, Watkins has established herself as a top basketball player for the Trojans, averaging 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 42.9% shooting. Watkins has shown why she's one of the best new players this year, helping USC rise in the rankings and become a strong competitor.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins helps USC extend its winning streak

The USC Trojans maintained their winning streak, having defeated the Michigan State Spartans 83-75 on Thursday night at the Galen Center. The team dominated the first three quarters, 24-16, 17-15 and 27-18. However, they lost momentum in the final frame, losing the quarter 26-15, but their strong early performance helped to seal the victory.

With the win, they have gone five games without losing since their defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes two weeks ago. The team maintained its top spot in the Big Ten Conference standings with a 24-2 record.

With two games remaining for the Trojans this season, the team will look to extend its winning streak when it hosts the No. 25-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini, who sits fourth in the BTC standings with a 21-5 record, at the Galen Center on Sunday.

