JuJu Watkins rejoices as former WNBA star Cheryl Miller makes a hearty appearance on the USC campus - “the absolute [goat]"

USC freshman JuJu Watkins welcomed former Lady Trojans legend Cheryl Miller on campus. The 1984 Olympic gold medalist visited the training session at her former school and posted a picture on her Instagram account of Watkins handing her a T-shirt commemorative of their recent Pac-12 championship.

"TY JuJu…for taking care of an ole-timer:) Congrats again PAC-12 Champ!" she wrote in the caption.

The Pac-12 champ also reposted the picture on her own Instagram story, adding the following comment:

"the absolute [goat]"

When did Cheryl Miller play for USC? What did she achieve?

Cheryl Miller played for the USC Trojans in the mid-1980s, earning two national titles (1983 and 1984), three Naismith Player of the Year Awards and two Honda Sports Awards. Her No. 31 jersey has been retired by the California school.

She also won Olympic and Pan American gold medals, as well as the FIBA Women's World Championship for the United States. She is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and the International Basketball Hall of Fame.

JuJu Watkins debut season: An extraordinary opening act

JuJu Watkins is arguably one of the best performers in women's college basketball this season, behind the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink. She's averaging 27 points (2nd in the nation), 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

She has already received numerous accolades, including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, All-Pac-12 Team, Pac-12 All-Defense team and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. She has also been nominated as a finalist for the Dawn Staley Award.

JuJu Watkins broke one of Caitlin Clark's most impressive records, becoming the highest-scoring freshman in NCAA history. After beating No. 2 Stanford for the Pac-12 championship, Watkins accrued 801 points to pass Clark's previous record of 799 points.