JuJu Watkins shell-shocked after April Fool’s Day post makes shocking claim

JuJu Watkins found herself at the center of the chaos after an April Fool's Day update sent a wave of shock through the college basketball world. In the post that spread like wildfire on Instagram, Barstool USC claimed that the USC guard had entered the transfer portal after her season-ending injury.

"JuJu Watkins has announced she will be transferring schools following a season-ending injury that has reshaped her career path forward," the graphic read.

While some fans played along, others panicked before realizing the time of the year. Watkins also joined in. The standout guard simply posted the GIF of the viral black Cocker Spaniel with frozen and confused expressions.

Watkins reacts to an April Fool's Day transfer portal update. | via @barstoolusc/ig

JuJu Wakins has been the cornerstone of the USC Trojans since she joined the program last season and is one of the biggest names in the women's college basketball.

She is fourth in scoring this season (23.9 ppg) and touched the 1,000 career-point mark in 38 games, becoming the fourth-quickest player to do so. She also surpassed Caitlin Clark, the all-time NCAA scoring leader, for most points scored in two seasons.

Watkins suffered an ACL injury early in the Trojans' second-round game against Mississippi State last week.

JuJu Watkins posts heartfelt update after USC's elimination from NCAA Tournament

The USC Trojans fell to Paige Bueckers and UConn 78-64 on Monday. Rayah Marshall's 23 points and 15 rebounds helped them keep the game close at the start. However, Paige Bueckers' efficient scoring helped the Huskies dictate the momentum throughout the contest.

After her team's elimination from the NCAA Tournament, JuJu Watkins shared a heartfelt message to her teammates through her IG story:

"Thank you for all the incredible love and support. Seeing all your messages and kind words has meant the world to me — y'all have given me so much hope.

"Right now, my heart is with my — I wish I could have been out there battling, but I couldn't be prouder of the fight we've fought together. Thank you all."

Watkins' post for her teammates | via @jujubballin/ig

The USC Trojans stayed strong despite JuJu Watkins' absence. They dominated the Bulldogs 96-59 behind 36 points by Kiki Iriafen. The team gave its all in the Sweet 16 contest against Kansas State, winning 67-61.

