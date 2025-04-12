JuJu Watkins shouts out USC fans in heartwarming Wooden Award acceptance speech

USC Trojans star sophomore guard JuJu Watkins sent an appreciation message to her fans after beating Paige Bueckers, Lauren Betts, Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo to the 2025 Wooden Award, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in women's college basketball.

Watkins led the Trojans to their most successful season in 40 years, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. They finished the season with a 31-4 record. They also won their first Big Conference championship. Her remarkable exploits have earned her numerous accolades and honors, the most recent of which is the Wooden Award.

Watkins' fan page, "Watkins Report," posted a video of her acceptance speech after receiving the Wooden Award, where she shared sweet words for her family, teammates, coaches and fans.

“I'm so incredibly honored to be receiving the Wooden Award,” Watkins said. "It's right here, it looks amazing, and I can't wait to find the perfect spot to put it in. This award means so much to me, and I wouldn't have been able to receive this without the support of my coaches and teammates.

“I want to thank my supporters and my family who have been with me every step of the way. You know, I owe it all to them. And I definitely wish I could have been there in person receiving this award, but nevertheless, I'm so grateful. And thank you all for this recognition.”

Watkins, 19, will have several such awards in her cabinet by the time she leaves for the WNBA. Before the Wooden Award, she also won the Dawn Staley Award, the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, the Associated Press Player of the Year and the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year.

JuJu Watkins will look to bounce back from her long-term injury

JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) in USC’s NCAA Tournament second-round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Her injury affected USC, as it eventually got knocked out of the competition by UConn in the quarterfinal.

Luckily for Watkins, her injury setback came at the end of the season, so she has enough time to recover. However, she will not recover before the start of next season because ACL injuries typically take at least nine months for full recovery.

