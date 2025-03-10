JuJu Watkins stats last night: How good was USC star in Big Ten title game against UCLA?

JuJu Watkins was in action for USC but her performance was not enough as the Trojans succumbed to a 72-67 defeat against the UCLA Bruins in the final of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.

Watkins recorded 29 points in the game with eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in the opening 10 minutes. That eighth point ensured that she surpassed Clark’s haul of 1,662 points in her first two seasons. The young guard produced 18 points in the first half.

However, her level dropped as the game went on, with UCLA finding a way to reduce her efficiency. Watkins shot 9-of-28 from the field, a 32.1% shooting accuracy.

Although she finished with six rebounds, two assists and four steals, Watkins was largely ineffective in the second half, as she dropped just 11 points, which was a major reason for the Trojans’ loss.

Watkins had started March in hot form, dropping 30 on UCLA when both teams met earlier on March 3. She then scored 31 against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, before recording 20 points in her next game at Michigan on Saturday.

The game itself was more of an accomplished revenge mission for the Bruins, as the same USC team beat them on March 2. Initially, it looked like USC would stroll to another big win as they led by as much as 13 in the third quarter, but a spirited fightback saw the Bruins run out with the five-point win.

Nonetheless, despite UCLA winning the Big Ten Tournament, Watkins still had something to celebrate as she surpassed Clark in second place all-time for points in a women's college basketball player's first two seasons.

On the path to greatness, what’s next for JuJu Watkins?

JuJu Watkins will be gutted that USC lost the Big Ten Championship, especially against a UCLA side they beat just days ago.

However, the next stop is the NCAA Tournament. Watkins, who is one of the best young players in college basketball, will look to light up the tournament with her immense ability.

On a personal note, she will be looking to become the number one in the all-time ranking for points in a women's college basketball player's first two seasons. The only person ahead of Watkins is Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 1,762.

If JuJu Watkins continues with her average of 24.6 points per game, she should be able to surpass Mitchell, provided USC can reach the Elite Eight.

