JuJu Watkins’ USC’s newest addition from rivals UCLA sends fans into a frenzy: “No loyalty anymore” 

UCLA Bruins guard Londyn Jones is no longer staying with the program, where she has spent the last three campaigns. Earlier on Monday, she announced on her Instagram account that she is transferring to her program's longtime rivals, the USC Trojans, for the 2025-2026 season.

This came as a surprise to many, especially since Jones is one of the main rotation pieces of UCLA, and she is now making the move to the Bruins' direct rival in the JuJu Watkins-led Trojans. Earlier on March 9, USC defeated UCLA in the winner-take-all game of the 2025 Big Ten conference tournament, 72-67.

College basketball fans were quick to share their thoughts and reactions to USC's latest addition:

"No loyalty anymore. Tragic for college sports !!!," one fan said.

"Crazy to me when people transfer from a school to their biggest rivals smh," another fan wrote.

"If you can't beat them, join them," one fan added.

"I WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND THIS GENERATION. TO ME, ONCE YOU A RIVAL, YOU A RIVAL," another fan commented.

Some fans opted to compare Jones' transfer to other big-name rivals in basketball by making up hypothetical scenarios.

"Going from Celtics to the Lakers ahh transfer," one fan said.

"I couldn't imagine leaving Louisville to play for Kentucky," another fan pointed out.

"That's like a Dukie becoming a Tar Heel, no?," one fan wrote.

Jones aided the Cori Close-coached Bruins to a 34-3 overall record in the 2024-2025 season, including a 16-2 Big Ten conference standing en route to taking home the 2025 conference tournament title.

Londynn Jones pens heartfelt farewell letter to UCLA Bruins

Earlier on April 14, Londynn Jones shared a heartfelt farewell letter to the whole Bruins program on X. She expressed gratitude to her coaches, trainers, donors, teammates and family while looking back at her time with the squad, through which she captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

Jones spent her first three years of college basketball with the Bruins, as she now enters the 2025-2026 season as an incoming senior. The Riverside, California native averaged 9.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists throughout her tenure, where she was known as a 3-point specialist, consistently knocking it down from deep as a perimeter key cog.

What do you make of Londynn Jones' transfer from UCLA to USC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

