"JuJu Watkins could wind up beating Caitlin Clark's record": Top CBB analyst has USC freshman on radar to takedown emerging WNBA sensation

JuJu Watkins has needed just one season to establish herself as one of the best women's college basketball players in the nation. The USC Trojans guard recently received high praise from Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast, the NFL and NCAA basketball reporter stated:

"And you talk about JuJu, by the way, she could wind up beating Caitlin Clark's record - she is just a freshman - if she keeps the pace."

Earlier in the podcast, Wolfson's co-host Lisa Leslie, who is widely considered one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time and played her college basketball at USC, also had high praise for the freshman guard while discussing the final Pac-12 Tournament, stating:

"I apologize that I was not emotional before but I am now. Only because I realized what happened to all the records that I set? Well, JuJu's breaking them so they're all gone... I mentioned JuJu, but I've got to give her a little bit more love. JuJu Watkins is a freshman and the fact that she's really changing the game and putting USC back on the map - the best player since Cheryl Miller, maybe me."

While Watkins still has a long way to reach the heights that Clark and Leslie have reached, she has gotten off to a great start in her college basketball career. The Trojans guard has helped turn around the program after they finished just 21-10 last season and were bounced in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament, where they were a No.8 seed.

USC finished Watkins' first regular season with a 23-5 record, ranked fifth in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

How has JuJu Watkins performed in her college career?

JuJu Watkins joined the USC Trojans as a five-star prospect and the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

She has immediately become one of the top women's college basketball players in the nation, as she is averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field, 34.8% from three-point range and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Watkins was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year while also being selected to the All-Pac-12 Team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. She will likely receive national honors as well, as only Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark averaged more points per game this season.