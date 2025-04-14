"Jumper more pure than the pope”: Fans hail Georgia Amoore as celebrated coach gushes over the “dynamic playmaker"

Kentucky basketball star Georgia Amoore was praised on social media by celebrated trainer Chris Brickley ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft. Amoore is one of the 16 prospects invited to the 2025 WNBA draft and is projected to be a first-round pick. The latest ESPN mock draft has her heading to the Los Angeles Sparks, who have the ninth overall pick.

The superstar guard received another endorsement after Brickley put up a video of her practicing with him on his Instagram page on Sunday.

“Georgia Amoore is a dynamic playmaker and scorer!” Brickley wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. “Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Georgia are the only 3 players in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record over 2,300 career points and 800 assists! She’s definitely gonna be a top-10 pick in tomorrow’s WNBA draft!”

College basketball fans reacted to this post, with most of them praising the Wildcats guard.

“We love to see it!” a fan wrote

“Jumper more pure than the pope,” another fan wrote

“Love her game!” an Instagram user wrote.

Fans hail Georgia Amoore as Brickley gushes over the “dynamic playmaker" (Image via Instagram/@CBrickley603)

Amoore averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals as a fifth-year senior for the Kentucky Wildcats. Several fans spoke about her game as they reacted to the post.

“All around hooper,” a hoops fan commented.

“The pace is elite,” an Instagram user wrote

“Form too smooth,” one fan said.

The Australia native led Virginia Tech to the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four and played for the program for four years. She then made a move to Kentucky for her fifth year of eligibility and set new career highs in her lone season as a Wildcat in 2024-25. She had her best overall shooting season in the last campaign, recording 42.3% from the field.

Georgia Amoore not bothered by criticism

Being a floor general and standing at 5'6" is not common. Amoore is one of the smaller players to have excelled at the collegiate level, which has led to criticism by some people. However, the guard revealed that she is not bothered by the chatter.

"I hear it all the time. I'm too short. I'm not quick enough. I'm not this. I'm not that," she said in a press conference in February. "But it's like, 'Okay. What am I then?' because people scout for me, I don't know if it's (I'm) a nobody then. ... For me ... (the mentality is) never get too high, never get too low."

Amoore finished her college career with 2,460 points and 869 assists, which put her in the exclusive club of Division I college athletes to have tallied more than 2,400 points and 800 assists. The other members of the club are Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu.

