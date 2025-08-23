  • home icon
"Just the beginnings of greatness!": College hoops fans react as future JuJu Watkins' teammate Jazzy Davidson practices with the USC Trojans

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 23, 2025 16:19 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest (image credit: IMAGN)

College basketball fans are excited as incoming freshman guard Jazzy Davidson begins her journey with the USC Trojans. A recent video of her practicing with the team went viral, sparking reactions on social media as many predicted her to shine alongside JuJu Watkins.

Overtime captured the moment and posted it on Instagram on Friday.

“USC got reeeeeally lucky with this one 👑 @jazzydavidson @uscwbb @b1gwbb,” Overtime wrote.
Fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Juju, Kennedy, Jazzy, and soon it will be Saniyah got to stop calling it lick at this point. Credit Coach Gottlieb, USC and it's staff for having one of the best environment for top talent ✌️❤️💛," a fan wrote.
“Just the beginnings of greatness!” another fan wrote.
“She is sooo good 💫,” one fan said.
While one predicted: “Jazzy is going to be a good one 🏀✌️🏀✌️🏀,” a fan commented.
Credit: IG/@overtimewbb
Here are more reactions.

“Gonna dominate,” another fan commented.
“She’s so damn skilled!! She’s only a FRESHMAN!!!! USC has all the new faces of WBB!! 🔥,” one fan said.
Credit:IG/@overtimewbb
David was a five-star recruit and the No. 3-ranked prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN. After verbally committing to USC in September, over offers from UConn, UCLA, TCU and Duke, she signed her letter of intent in November.

Davidson proved her worth in high school, graduating as Oregon Class 6A’s all-time leading scorer with 2,726 points.

She was also a standout in showcase events, shining at the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game. At the Nike Hoop Summit, she dropped a game-high 17 points alongside seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

Trjoans fans believe the foundation is set for something special, with Davidson and Watkins leading the charge.

Jazzy Davidson reveals biggest basketball inspiration

USC freshman guard Jazzy Davidson revealed that WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu was her biggest inspiration growing up.

Raised just outside Portland, Davidson often watched Oregon Ducks games during family trips to Eugene. One unforgettable moment was Ionescu’s 30-point performance over Team USA, which Davidson said “flipped a switch” in her basketball dreams.

She admitted during an interview with the OC Register on Sunday that she did not watch a lot of WNBA games as a child. However, the Ducks’ rise made Ionescu larger than life.

For Davidson, seeing someone from Oregon dominate proved that women’s basketball could shine on the national stage.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
