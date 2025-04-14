“Just don’t pick UConn and we good”: Fans react as MiLaysia Fulwiley reportedly announces “do not contact” tag

According to reports, South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley announced her official entrance into the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag.
The news of the guard leaving the Gamecocks flying around for some days now was confirmed on Monday by Talia Goodman on X, with the caption:
"South Carolina’s Milaysia Fulwiley has officially entered the transfer portal with a 'do not contact' tag, sources told @On3sports."
With the "do not contact" tag, Fulwiley has indicated she prefers not to be contacted by coaches or schools unless she starts the conversation. This gives her control over the recruitment process, allowing her to decide which schools or coaches they want.
Following the report, fans went on X to react and comment about her decision.
"That means she knows exactly where she is going. I wonder where. My guesses are Ole Miss, Tennessee, or Texas. If she leaves the SEC, I could see her picking Duke to play with Toby," a fan tweeted.
"She better join the lucky of the Irish," a fan tweeted.
"Thinking about her top schools, the only contender left was Ole Miss, so I’m taking them," one fan tweeted.
"She probably made her choice and is waiting to announce it. Good for her, now back to the draft," another fan tweeted.
Fulwiley was named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year, helping the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they ultimately lost to UConn.
Over her two seasons, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, starting just three of 77 games. Despite her limited playing time, one standout performance for Fulwiley was in the Sweet 16, where she scored 23 points, leading the Gamecocks to a 71–67 victory over Maryland.
MiLaysia Fulwiley speaks about her progress
MiLaysia Fulwiley has spoken about her progress at South Carolina after spending two years with Dawn Staley's team.
"I think my growth has been tremendous," she said. "I think I've grown in lots of places where I didn't even know I could grow in. I'm just glad to be here in a program where the coaches are kind of very open and very direct with what they want and what they need from each and every one of us.
I think I kind of just took what they were saying, and I had to understand that it's either I do it or I don't. I felt like I wanted to do it. It's been working for me lately. So the standard that Dawn has got here is great, and I think every player should want to play under this standard. It just brings out the best in each and every one of us, and I think it definitely brings out the best in me."
With Fulwiley entering the transfer portal, the guard now has a range of schools to choose from.
.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here