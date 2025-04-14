“Just don’t pick UConn and we good”: Fans react as MiLaysia Fulwiley reportedly announces “do not contact” tag

According to reports, South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley announced her official entrance into the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag.

Ad

The news of the guard leaving the Gamecocks flying around for some days now was confirmed on Monday by Talia Goodman on X, with the caption:

"South Carolina’s Milaysia Fulwiley has officially entered the transfer portal with a 'do not contact' tag, sources told @On3sports."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the "do not contact" tag, Fulwiley has indicated she prefers not to be contacted by coaches or schools unless she starts the conversation. This gives her control over the recruitment process, allowing her to decide which schools or coaches they want.

Following the report, fans went on X to react and comment about her decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That means she knows exactly where she is going. I wonder where. My guesses are Ole Miss, Tennessee, or Texas. If she leaves the SEC, I could see her picking Duke to play with Toby," a fan tweeted.

"She better join the lucky of the Irish," a fan tweeted.

"Thinking about her top schools, the only contender left was Ole Miss, so I’m taking them," one fan tweeted.

Ad

"She probably made her choice and is waiting to announce it. Good for her, now back to the draft," another fan tweeted.

Fulwiley was named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year, helping the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they ultimately lost to UConn.

Over her two seasons, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, starting just three of 77 games. Despite her limited playing time, one standout performance for Fulwiley was in the Sweet 16, where she scored 23 points, leading the Gamecocks to a 71–67 victory over Maryland.

Ad

Uconn v South Carolina - Source: Getty

MiLaysia Fulwiley speaks about her progress

MiLaysia Fulwiley has spoken about her progress at South Carolina after spending two years with Dawn Staley's team.

Ad

"I think my growth has been tremendous," she said. "I think I've grown in lots of places where I didn't even know I could grow in. I'm just glad to be here in a program where the coaches are kind of very open and very direct with what they want and what they need from each and every one of us.

Ad

I think I kind of just took what they were saying, and I had to understand that it's either I do it or I don't. I felt like I wanted to do it. It's been working for me lately. So the standard that Dawn has got here is great, and I think every player should want to play under this standard. It just brings out the best in each and every one of us, and I think it definitely brings out the best in me."

Ad

With Fulwiley entering the transfer portal, the guard now has a range of schools to choose from.

.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a college basketball journalist with Sportskeeda with over four years of experience with publications such as Sports Buddy and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Stephen has a degree in Computer Science, which provided him with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing, skills that are key for sports writing.



His favorite team is the Duke Blue Devils, largely due to some of the talents to come out of the program, including Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.



Stephen's favorite player of all time is Michael Jordan, and his impressive college career at North Carolina set the stage for his legendary NBA career.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Stephen likes to play football or just spend time with his friends. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here