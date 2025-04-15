  • home icon
By Oluwajoba
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:02 GMT
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament First Round - South Carolina vs Arkansas - Source: Imagn
College hoops fans react as South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles makes NBA draft decision (Image source: Imagn)

College basketball fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts after South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles declared for the 2025 NBA draft. The 19-year-old forward was eligible for college basketball for two more years but announced his decision to enter the draft on Tuesday via Instagram.

"To the city of Columbia and Gamecock Nation, thank you for shaping me into the basketball player, and, most importantly, the person I am today. South Carolina will always be home! I couldn't have gotten here without everyone who has been in my corner since day one.
"With excitement and motivation, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft!” Murray-Boyles wrote.
Murray-Boyles girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, who plays for the Gamecocks ladies, showed him some love:

“So proud of u. I love you baby," Kitts wrote.

As of press time, the post had garnered over 6,000 likes and almost 300 comments.

“I just fell to my knees in the Bojangles parking lot,” a fan posted.
“Congratulations fam, you've made the city proud,” another fan said.
“Be great brudda,” one fan commented.
College hoops fans react as South Carolina&rsquo;s Collin Murray-Boyles makes NBA draft decision (Image by Instagram/@30murrayjr)
College hoops fans react as South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles makes NBA draft decision (Image by Instagram/@30murrayjr)

Here are other fan reactions:

"Let’s gooooooo," one fan said.
"Overly proud, brudda," another fan wrote.
“We will miss you, Collin. Go be great,” a fan posted.
College hoops fans react as South Carolina&rsquo;s Collin Murray-Boyles makes NBA draft decision (Image by Instagram/@30murrayjr)
College hoops fans react as South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles makes NBA draft decision (Image by Instagram/@30murrayjr)

How good was Collin Murray-Boyles for South Carolina?

Collin Murray-Boyles was one of the best players in South Carolina. He established himself as a prolific shooter, shooting a remarkable 59.7% in his freshman season and 58.6% last season.

He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year. At 6-foot-7, Murray-Boyles is quick, making him a great offensive player.

According to draft analyst Jonathan Givony on Tuesday, the South Carolina star is projected to be the 10th pick in the latest ESPN mock draft. If this happens, he will become the highest-ranked draftee in the history of South Carolina basketball.

With his talent, Murray-Boyles will surely be an asset for any team that gets him.

