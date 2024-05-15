“Just fire” - Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi gushes over Caitlin Clark’s all black outfit for first WNBA game

Caitlin Clark played her first WNBA game on Wednesday night. Her debut game in the professional arena has drawn significant attention to both the WNBA and to Clark herself as fans, players, and the media are closely observing her every move.

One thing that has been picked up on is the all-black outfit that Clark was seen wearing on her way to the game. Clark's former teammate and Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi posted a video of Clark wearing the outfit on Instagram with the caption:

"Just Fire"

Source: jadagyamfi (Instagram)

Clark does have a history of dressing well for big events. During the recent WNBA draft, she became the first person to wear Prada to a professional basketball draft.

While what she wore to her first WNBA game was less glamorous and more business, it was still luxurious.

The all-black pairing of a tube top and jeans, paired with a Tiffany brand handbag, showed the world that she can still be luxurious and be ready to make a difference on the court.

How did Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut go?

Caitlin Clark played her first WNBA game for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night, where she faced the Connecticut Suns.

The Fever lost this game 92-71, with Suns player Alyssa Thomas stealing the limelight from Clark, scoring 13 points with 13 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory.

As for Clark, the pressure may have gotten to her as she, when compared to her college form, struggled.

Clark did score 20 points, which is a good amount for a player making her debut. However, she recorded ten turnovers during the game and went five from 15 on field goals and four from 14 on three-point attempts.

Jada Gyamfi's future with the Iowa Hawkeyes

As for Jada Gyamfi, she is getting ready for her third season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and her first without Caitlin Clark on the roster.

Gyamfi has not played much during her first two seasons with the Hawkeyes, recording an average of 1.2 points a game. With the absence of Clark, Gyamfi should be able to record more points and become more of an offensive weapon than she was in her first two years.

Maybe one day she will be able to join Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.